VinFast Auto's Earnings Outlook

VinFast Auto VFS is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-06-09. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that VinFast Auto will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.26.

The market awaits VinFast Auto's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.31, leading to a 2.41% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at VinFast Auto's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.23 -0.23 -0.21 EPS Actual -0.54 -0.23 -0.33 Price Change % -2.0% 8.0% -8.0%

Performance of VinFast Auto Shares

Shares of VinFast Auto were trading at $3.43 as of June 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.6%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

