Uncovering Potential: Canadian Imperial Bank's Earnings Preview

Canadian Imperial Bank CM is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-29. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Canadian Imperial Bank will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88.

The announcement from Canadian Imperial Bank is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.17, leading to a 1.14% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Canadian Imperial Bank's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.38 1.26 1.29 1.22 EPS Actual 1.55 1.40 1.41 1.29 Price Change % 1.0% 0.0% 2.0% -2.0%

Market Performance of Canadian Imperial Bank's Stock

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank were trading at $68.41 as of May 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 35.5%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Canadian Imperial Bank visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.