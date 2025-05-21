CSW Industrials's Earnings Outlook

CSW Industrials CSWI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that CSW Industrials will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.24.

The announcement from CSW Industrials is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.52% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at CSW Industrials's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.43 2.16 2.18 1.84 EPS Actual 1.48 2.26 2.47 2.04 Price Change % 1.0% -2.0% -3.0% 2.0%

Market Performance of CSW Industrials's Stock

Shares of CSW Industrials were trading at $324.68 as of May 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.13%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.