May 14, 2025 11:01 AM 1 min read

Earnings Preview For RenovoRx

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

RenovoRx RNXT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that RenovoRx will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10.

The announcement from RenovoRx is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.02, leading to a 3.03% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at RenovoRx's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.12 -0.1 -0.16
EPS Actual -0.12 -0.10 -0.1 -0.07
Price Change % -3.0% 0.0% -3.0% 8.0%

Tracking RenovoRx's Stock Performance

Shares of RenovoRx were trading at $1.03 as of May 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.08%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for RenovoRx visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

RNXT Logo
RNXTRenovoRx Inc
$1.051.94%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
26.77
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
1.48
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved