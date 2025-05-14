Earnings Preview For RenovoRx

RenovoRx RNXT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that RenovoRx will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10.

The announcement from RenovoRx is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.02, leading to a 3.03% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at RenovoRx's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.12 -0.1 -0.16 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.10 -0.1 -0.07 Price Change % -3.0% 0.0% -3.0% 8.0%

Tracking RenovoRx's Stock Performance

Shares of RenovoRx were trading at $1.03 as of May 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.08%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.