Earnings Preview: BeiGene

BeiGene ONC is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect BeiGene to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.74.

Investors in BeiGene are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.41, leading to a 2.36% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at BeiGene's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.74 -1.02 -1.24 -2.33 -2.89 EPS Actual 1.22 -1.43 -1.15 -1.15 -2.41 Price Change % 2.0% -2.0% 1.0% 4.0% 3.0%

Tracking BeiGene's Stock Performance

Shares of BeiGene were trading at $233.25 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.84%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

