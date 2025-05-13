Earnings Preview For GCT Semiconductor Hldgs

GCT Semiconductor Hldgs GCTS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect GCT Semiconductor Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10.

GCT Semiconductor Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 16.75% drop in the share price the next day.

Market Performance of GCT Semiconductor Hldgs's Stock

Shares of GCT Semiconductor Hldgs were trading at $1.65 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 69.66%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for GCT Semiconductor Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.