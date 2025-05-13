May 13, 2025 10:02 AM 1 min read

A Preview Of Nexxen International's Earnings

Nexxen International NEXN is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Nexxen International to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08.

Nexxen International bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.18 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.05% drop in the share price on the following day.

Stock Performance

Shares of Nexxen International were trading at $11.81 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 147.33%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Nexxen International visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

NEXN Logo
NEXNNexxen International Ltd
$12.021.78%

Overview
