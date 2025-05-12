A Look Ahead: Surgepays's Earnings Forecast

Surgepays SURG is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Surgepays to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.17.

Investors in Surgepays are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.80, which was followed by a 70.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Surgepays's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.22 -0.27 -0.07 0.20 EPS Actual -1.02 -0.73 -0.66 0.07 Price Change % 70.0% 1.0% -27.0% 13.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Surgepays were trading at $2.8 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 36.77%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Surgepays visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.