Actelis Networks Earnings Preview

Actelis Networks ASNS will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Actelis Networks to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.25.

The market awaits Actelis Networks's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.23, leading to a 2.91% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Actelis Networks's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate -0.02
EPS Actual -0.25 -0.09 -0.01 -0.5
Price Change % -3.0% -5.0% 11.0% -1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Actelis Networks were trading at $0.748 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 41.56%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
