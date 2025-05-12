An Overview of Intuitive Machines's Earnings

Intuitive Machines LUNR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Intuitive Machines will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05.

Anticipation surrounds Intuitive Machines's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $2.00, leading to a 4.46% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Intuitive Machines's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.01 -0.25 0.27 EPS Actual -2.08 -0.83 0.29 -2.70 Price Change % -4.0% 21.0% -2.0% -9.0%

Performance of Intuitive Machines Shares

Shares of Intuitive Machines were trading at $9.24 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 70.72%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

