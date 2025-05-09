Uncovering Potential: Mineralys Therapeutics's Earnings Preview

Mineralys Therapeutics MLYS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Analysts estimate that Mineralys Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.98.
The announcement from Mineralys Therapeutics is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.
It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.
Historical Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.10, which was followed by a 4.05% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Mineralys Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-1.08
|-0.83
|-0.70
|-0.67
|EPS Actual
|-0.98
|-1.13
|-0.83
|-0.70
|Price Change %
|-4.0%
|-10.0%
|-23.0%
|-5.0%
Performance of Mineralys Therapeutics Shares
Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics were trading at $15.61 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.42%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.
