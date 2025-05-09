Liberty Braves Group Earnings Preview

Liberty Braves Group BATRK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Liberty Braves Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.85.

The market awaits Liberty Braves Group's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.17, leading to a 0.41% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Liberty Braves Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.48 0.02 0.38 -0.62 EPS Actual -0.31 0.16 0.46 -0.83 Price Change % 0.0% -2.0% -1.0% 0.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Braves Group were trading at $40.51 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.37%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Liberty Braves Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.