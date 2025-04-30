Blueprint Medicines Earnings Preview

Blueprint Medicines BPMC is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Blueprint Medicines will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.34.

Blueprint Medicines bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 1.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Blueprint Medicines's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.71 -0.96 -1.29 -1.66 EPS Actual -0.79 -0.89 -0.80 -1.32 Price Change % -1.0% -2.0% -4.0% 0.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Blueprint Medicines were trading at $88.48 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.33%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Blueprint Medicines

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Blueprint Medicines.

The consensus rating for Blueprint Medicines is Buy, based on 12 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $129.67, there's a potential 46.55% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ADMA Biologics and Sarepta Therapeutics, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for ADMA Biologics, with an average 1-year price target of $25.0, suggesting a potential 71.75% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Sarepta Therapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $116.76, suggesting a potential 31.96% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for ADMA Biologics and Sarepta Therapeutics are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Blueprint Medicines Buy 103.41% $138.92M -16.33% ADMA Biologics Outperform 59.06% $63.33M 38.52% Sarepta Therapeutics Neutral 65.94% $526.11M 11.57%

Key Takeaway:

Blueprint Medicines ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also lags in Gross Profit performance. However, it outperforms in terms of Return on Equity.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is developing medicines in the following focus areas; allergy, inflammation, oncology, and hematology. Its approved medicines, including Avyakit and Avyakyt, are given to patients living with systemic mastocytosis (SM) and PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST in the U.S. and Europe. The company also has various other drug candidates in its pipeline such as BLU-808, BLU-222, BLU-956, and others that are being developed to treat mast cell diseases including SM and chronic urticaria, breast cancer, and other solid tumors. Geographically, it operates in the United States, which is its key revenue market, and Europe.

A Deep Dive into Blueprint Medicines's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Blueprint Medicines's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 103.41%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Blueprint Medicines's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -34.13%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -16.33%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blueprint Medicines's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.2%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.57, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

