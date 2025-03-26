A Peek at Plus Therapeutics's Future Earnings

Plus Therapeutics PSTV is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-03-27. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Plus Therapeutics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.51.

The announcement from Plus Therapeutics is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.19, leading to a 7.14% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Plus Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate -0.56 -0.53 -1.09 -1.07 EPS Actual -0.37 -0.71 -0.75 -0.70 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% -1.0% -3.0% -11.0%

Performance of Plus Therapeutics Shares

Shares of Plus Therapeutics were trading at $1.43 as of March 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.9%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Plus Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.