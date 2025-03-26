A Peek at Plus Therapeutics's Future Earnings

Plus Therapeutics PSTV is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-03-27. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.
Analysts expect Plus Therapeutics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.51.
The announcement from Plus Therapeutics is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.
It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.
Historical Earnings Performance
In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.19, leading to a 7.14% drop in the share price the following trading session.
Here's a look at Plus Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|EPS Estimate
|-0.56
|-0.53
|-1.09
|-1.07
|EPS Actual
|-0.37
|-0.71
|-0.75
|-0.70
|Price Change %
|-7.000000000000001%
|-1.0%
|-3.0%
|-11.0%
Performance of Plus Therapeutics Shares
Shares of Plus Therapeutics were trading at $1.43 as of March 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.9%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.
