Surmodics Earnings Analysis: Q1 Recap

Surmodics SRDX released its Q1 earnings on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
Surmodics beat estimated earnings by 67.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.12.
Revenue was down $630 thousand from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.16, leading to a 0.0% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Surmodics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|EPS Estimate
|-0.29
|-0.33
|-0.32
|-0.3
|EPS Actual
|-0.13
|-0.27
|0.07
|0
|Revenue Estimate
|30.39M
|30.01M
|28.84M
|29.64M
|Revenue Actual
|33.23M
|30.34M
|31.96M
|30.55M
