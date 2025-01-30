January 30, 2025 9:20 AM 1 min read

Surmodics Earnings Analysis: Q1 Recap

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Surmodics SRDX released its Q1 earnings on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Surmodics beat estimated earnings by 67.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.12.

Revenue was down $630 thousand from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.16, leading to a 0.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Surmodics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate -0.29 -0.33 -0.32 -0.3
EPS Actual -0.13 -0.27 0.07 0
Revenue Estimate 30.39M 30.01M 28.84M 29.64M
Revenue Actual 33.23M 30.34M 31.96M 30.55M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all earnings releases for Surmodics visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

SRDX Logo
SRDXSurmodics Inc
$35.77-%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-Recaps
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved