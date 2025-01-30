Surmodics Earnings Analysis: Q1 Recap

Surmodics SRDX released its Q1 earnings on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Surmodics beat estimated earnings by 67.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.12.

Revenue was down $630 thousand from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.16, leading to a 0.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Surmodics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.29 -0.33 -0.32 -0.3 EPS Actual -0.13 -0.27 0.07 0 Revenue Estimate 30.39M 30.01M 28.84M 29.64M Revenue Actual 33.23M 30.34M 31.96M 30.55M

