Recap: HilleVax Q4 Earnings

HilleVax HLVX reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

HilleVax beat estimated earnings by 6.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.78 versus an estimate of $-0.83.

Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 6.0% increase in the share price the next day.

