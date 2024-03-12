Recap: Longboard Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Loading... Loading...

Longboard Pharmaceuticals LBPH reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Longboard Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by -5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.63 versus an estimate of $-0.6.

Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 2.0% increase in the share price the next day.

To track all earnings releases for Longboard Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.