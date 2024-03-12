Heron Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading... Loading...

Heron Therapeutics HRTX reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Heron Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 56.00000000000001%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.16.

Revenue was up $4.21 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 59.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Heron Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.29 -0.23 -0.20 -0.28 EPS Actual -0.17 -0.35 -0.27 -0.17 Revenue Estimate 32.75M 31.70M 29.69M 26.90M Revenue Actual 31.43M 31.76M 29.61M 30.03M

