Heron Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Heron Therapeutics HRTX reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Heron Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 56.00000000000001%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.16.
Revenue was up $4.21 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 59.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Heron Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.29
|-0.23
|-0.20
|-0.28
|EPS Actual
|-0.17
|-0.35
|-0.27
|-0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|32.75M
|31.70M
|29.69M
|26.90M
|Revenue Actual
|31.43M
|31.76M
|29.61M
|30.03M
To track all earnings releases for Heron Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar here.
