Nevro: Q4 Earnings Insights

Nevro NVRO reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Nevro beat estimated earnings by 48.98%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.49.

Revenue was up $2.33 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 2.53% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nevro's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 EPS Estimate -0.77 -0.69 -1.04 -0.49 EPS Actual -0.65 -0.69 -0.98 -0.54 Revenue Estimate 96.46M 106.88M 95.18M 113.40M Revenue Actual 103.86M 108.81M 96.33M 113.84M

To track all earnings releases for Nevro visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.