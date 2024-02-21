Nevro: Q4 Earnings Insights

Loading...
Nevro NVRO reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 04:05 PM.
Nevro beat estimated earnings by 48.98%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.49.
Revenue was up $2.33 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 2.53% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Nevro's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2023
|Q2 2023
|Q1 2023
|Q4 2022
|EPS Estimate
|-0.77
|-0.69
|-1.04
|-0.49
|EPS Actual
|-0.65
|-0.69
|-0.98
|-0.54
|Revenue Estimate
|96.46M
|106.88M
|95.18M
|113.40M
|Revenue Actual
|103.86M
|108.81M
|96.33M
|113.84M
