Ratings for Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $54.25, a high estimate of $62.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. A 5.54% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $57.43.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Ralliant among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

For valuable insights into Ralliant's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ralliant analyst ratings.

Discovering Ralliant: A Closer Look

Understanding the Numbers: Ralliant's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ralliant's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.82% as of 31 December, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Ralliant's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -247.73%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ralliant's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -59.75%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ralliant's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -30.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.7, Ralliant faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.