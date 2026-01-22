Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Fortrea Holdings Stock

Fortrea Holdings (NASDAQ:FTRE) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $17.29, along with a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $10.57, the current average has increased by 63.58%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Fortrea Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Rhyee TD Cowen Raises Hold $15.00 $7.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Buy $22.00 $12.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $25.00 $14.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Raises Neutral $13.00 $11.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $15.00 $10.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Raises Buy $21.00 $12.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Underweight $10.00 $8.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Fortrea Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fortrea Holdings compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fortrea Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Fortrea Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Fortrea Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Fortrea Holdings

Fortrea is a global, late-stage contract research organization that provides comprehensive phase 1 through phase 4 clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, and patient access solutions. The company works with emerging and large biopharma, medical device, and diagnostic companies to run their clinical trials as a functional-service provider, full-service provider, and offers hybrid trials. In 2023, Fortrea was formed as an independent, publicly traded company after Labcorp spun off its clinical development business, which it acquired via its purchase of Covance in 2015 for $6.1 billion. Fortrea has 19,000 staff members across 90 countries.

Fortrea Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Fortrea Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.91% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Fortrea Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.27% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fortrea Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.72%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fortrea Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, Fortrea Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

