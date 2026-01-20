4 Analysts Assess Smartstop Self Storage: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Smartstop Self Storage (NYSE:SMA), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 0 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $39.25, a high estimate of $43.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $38.50, the current average has increased by 1.95%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Smartstop Self Storage. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Lowers Buy $38.00 $39.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Maintains Underweight $35.00 $35.00 Jonathan Hughes Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $43.00 $42.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $41.00 $38.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Smartstop Self Storage compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Smartstop Self Storage's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Smartstop Self Storage

Smartstop Self Storage REIT Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The trust owns, acquires, and operates self-storage properties. It operates in two segments namely, self-storage operations which generates key revenue, and managed REIT platform business. The investment objective is to focus on investing in self-storage facilities and related self-storage real estate investments that are expected to support sustainable stockholder distributions over the long term.

Smartstop Self Storage's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Smartstop Self Storage showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.08% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.42%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Smartstop Self Storage's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.43%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Smartstop Self Storage's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.87.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

