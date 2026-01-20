9 Analysts Assess Stubhub Holdings: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Stubhub Holdings (NYSE:STUB), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $19.56, with a high estimate of $27.00 and a low estimate of $13.00. Experiencing a 18.02% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $23.86.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Stubhub Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Bazinet Citigroup Announces Sell $13.00 - Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Outperform $18.00 $22.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $20.00 $23.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $22.00 $24.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Outperform $22.00 $25.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $27.00 $29.00 Curry Baker Guggenheim Lowers Neutral $16.00 $19.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $19.00 $25.00 Curry Baker Guggenheim Announces Neutral $19.00 -

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Stubhub Holdings compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Stubhub Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Stubhub Holdings's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Stubhub Holdings's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Stubhub Holdings analyst ratings.

Discovering Stubhub Holdings: A Closer Look

Stubhub Holdings Inc is an online marketplace for secondary ticket buy and selling.

Stubhub Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Stubhub Holdings's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.92%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -284.4%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stubhub Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -105.81%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stubhub Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -24.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Stubhub Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.98.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.