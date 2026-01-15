Canadian National Railway Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $124.0, a high estimate of $158.00, and a low estimate of $101.00. Observing a 2.96% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $120.43.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Canadian National Railway is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $101.00 $97.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Lowers Buy $119.00 $120.00 Kevin Chiang CIBC Raises Outperformer $151.00 $146.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Raises Buy $120.00 $119.00 Walter Spracklin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $158.00 $148.00 Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $103.00 $98.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Positive $116.00 $115.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Canadian National Railway. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Canadian National Railway compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Canadian National Railway compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Canadian National Railway's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Canadian National Railway's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National's railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2024, CN generated CAD 17 billion in revenue by hauling intermodal containers (22% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (20%), grain and fertilizers (20%), forest products (11%), metals and minerals (12%), automotive shipments (5%), and coal (5%). Other items constitute the remaining revenue.

Canadian National Railway's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Canadian National Railway's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.34%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Canadian National Railway's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 27.35%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Canadian National Railway's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.32%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Canadian National Railway's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.99% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, Canadian National Railway adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

