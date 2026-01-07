What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About OneStream

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated OneStream (NASDAQ:OS), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated OneStream and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $24.17, accompanied by a high estimate of $26.00 and a low estimate of $22.00. A decline of 7.92% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive OneStream. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Jester BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $24.00 $25.00 Hannah Rudoff Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $24.00 $28.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Lowers Neutral $24.00 $25.00 Nick Altmann BTIG Announces Buy $25.00 - Robert Simmons Rosenblatt Announces Buy $26.00 - Steven Enders Citigroup Lowers Neutral $22.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of OneStream compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of OneStream's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of OneStream's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know OneStream Better

OneStream Inc is an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and broader operational data and processes within a single platform. The Digital Finance Cloud of the company provides a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business and day-to-day execution. Company platform unifies core financial and operational data and processes within a single platform, with solutions that maintain the integrity of corporate reporting standards for Finance while providing operationally insights for business users.

Unraveling the Financial Story of OneStream

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining OneStream's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.49% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: OneStream's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.74%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): OneStream's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): OneStream's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.04.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

