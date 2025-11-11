Bullish Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (15 Ratings)

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) underwent analysis by 15 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 5 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $58.4, along with a high estimate of $70.00 and a low estimate of $45.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 5.81% lower than the prior average price target of $62.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Bullish. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Owen Lau Clear Street Lowers Buy $57.00 $60.00 Peter Christiansen Citigroup Raises Buy $70.00 $66.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $59.00 $56.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $68.00 $68.00 Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Raises Buy $62.00 $60.00 Bill Papanastasiou Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Announces Market Perform $55.00 - Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $51.00 - Gautam Chhugani Bernstein Announces Market Perform $60.00 - Peter Christiansen Citigroup Announces Buy $66.00 - Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $56.00 - Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Announces Buy $60.00 - Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Announces Buy $68.00 - Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Announces Neutral $50.00 - Daniel Fannon Jefferies Announces Hold $49.00 - Ed Engel Compass Point Announces Neutral $45.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Bullish. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Bullish. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Bullish compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Bullish compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Bullish's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Bullish's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Bullish analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Bullish

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform focused on providing market infrastructure and information services. Its objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual investors, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology. It expanded its product offering to provide trusted insights, authoritative news, data, indices and transparent analysis to the digital assets industry while facilitating partnerships, investment opportunities, and community engagement through its flagship Consensus conference.

Bullish: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Bullish's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 18.26%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Bullish's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.18%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.78%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.64%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Bullish's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.23, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.