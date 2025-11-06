Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $33.5, a high estimate of $39.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. Marking an increase of 2.76%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $32.60.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ami Fadia Needham Raises Buy $29.00 $28.00 Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Announces Buy $33.00 - Tessa Romero JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $33.00 $34.00 Ami Fadia Needham Lowers Buy $28.00 $30.00 Ritu Baral TD Cowen Raises Buy $39.00 $35.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Raises Buy $39.00 $36.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's Background

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It has two core franchises in neuroscience and neuro-rare diseases. The neuroscience franchise is anchored by its commercial product NUPLAZID (pimavanserin), which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's Disease Psychosis (PDP). The neuro-rare disease franchise is anchored by the commercial product DAYBUE, which is used for the treatment of Rett syndrome. In addition, the company has various product candidates under development in different stages, including ACP-204, ACP-101, ACP-211, ACP-711, ACP-2591, etc.

Key Indicators: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.34% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.08% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.36% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.26%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

