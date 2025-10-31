7 Analysts Have This To Say About Bausch & Lomb

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Bausch & Lomb (NYSE:BLCO), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Bausch & Lomb, revealing an average target of $17.0, a high estimate of $19.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. This current average has increased by 6.78% from the previous average price target of $15.92.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Bausch & Lomb among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yi Chen HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $17.00 $16.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Raises Neutral $16.00 $13.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $18.00 $17.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $15.00 Gary Nachman Raymond James Raises Outperform $19.00 $18.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $17.00 $16.50 David Roman Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $16.00 -

Key Insights:

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Bausch & Lomb compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Bausch & Lomb's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Bausch & Lomb's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Bausch & Lomb analyst ratings.

Delving into Bausch & Lomb's Background

Bausch & Lomb is one of the largest vision care companies in the US. The firm was previously a subsidiary under parent company Bausch Health and it was spun off to become a public company in 2022. It operates in three segments: vision care, surgical, and ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. Vision care is composed of contact lenses, a market that B&L controls 10%, and ocular health products, which includes Biotrue and Lumify. Surgical includes a suite of intraocular lenses, equipment for cataract and vitreoretinal surgeries, as well as surgical instruments. Ophthalmic pharmaceuticals has a diverse lineup of products, including Xipere, Vyzulta, and Lotemax that treat different complications. With over 100 products, B&L has the largest portfolio of eye care prescriptions in the space.

Financial Insights: Bausch & Lomb

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Bausch & Lomb showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.11% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Bausch & Lomb's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.19% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.44%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bausch & Lomb's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.2%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Bausch & Lomb's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.77, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

