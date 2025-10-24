Expert Outlook: Circle Internet Group Through The Eyes Of 10 Analysts

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 3 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 2 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Circle Internet Group, presenting an average target of $178.0, a high estimate of $250.00, and a low estimate of $89.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 7.29%.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Circle Internet Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Underweight $93.00 $89.00 Jason Kupferberg Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $160.00 - Nicholas Watts Rothschild & Co Announces Neutral $136.00 - Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $247.00 $247.00 John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $123.00 $163.00 John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Underweight $89.00 $80.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $247.00 $247.00 David Koning Baird Lowers Neutral $185.00 $210.00

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Circle Internet Group compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Circle Internet Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Circle Internet Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Circle Internet Group's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Circle Internet Group

Circle Internet Group Inc is a financial technology firm engaged in digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce, and financial applications. The company is the issuer of USD Coin (USDC).

Financial Milestones: Circle Internet Group's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Circle Internet Group displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 53.03%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Circle Internet Group's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -73.26%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Circle Internet Group's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -30.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Circle Internet Group's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Circle Internet Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

