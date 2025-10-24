8 Analysts Assess Alphabet: What You Need To Know

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $270.88, a high estimate of $310.00, and a low estimate of $217.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 13.4% from the previous average price target of $238.88.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Alphabet by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Outperform $275.00 $210.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $300.00 $270.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $310.00 $240.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Neutral $255.00 $237.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Buy $280.00 $270.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $260.00 $232.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $270.00 $235.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Maintains Buy $217.00 $217.00

Key Insights:

Capture valuable insights into Alphabet's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Alphabet: A Closer Look

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV, YouTube Music among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform, or GCP, accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue with the firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) making up the rest.

Alphabet: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Alphabet's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.79%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Alphabet's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 29.24% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.96%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alphabet's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.77%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.1, Alphabet adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

