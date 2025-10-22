Demystifying Amphastar Pharma: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

Amphastar Pharma (NASDAQ:AMPH) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $32.25, with a high estimate of $36.00 and a low estimate of $25.00. This current average has increased by 2.94% from the previous average price target of $31.33.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Amphastar Pharma's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00 Jason Gerberry B of A Securities Raises Neutral $32.00 $28.00 Serge Belanger Needham Announces Buy $36.00 - David Amsellem Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $25.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Amphastar Pharma. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Amphastar Pharma. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Amphastar Pharma compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Amphastar Pharma compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Amphastar Pharma's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Amphastar Pharma's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Amphastar Pharma analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Amphastar Pharma

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company focusing on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, as well as insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient, or insulin API products. The company's finished products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings and are contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers. The company has one reportable segment pharmaceutical products. Geographically the business presence of the firm is seen in the United States, China and France of which the U.S. accounts for the majority of the revenue.

Amphastar Pharma: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Amphastar Pharma's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.38%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 17.79%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amphastar Pharma's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.11%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amphastar Pharma's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.91% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, Amphastar Pharma adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.