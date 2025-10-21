10 Analysts Have This To Say About Galaxy Digital

Ratings for Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $39.4, with a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $34.00. This current average reflects an increase of 17.4% from the previous average price target of $33.56.

A clear picture of Galaxy Digital's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gregory Lewis BTIG Raises Buy $50.00 $35.00 Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Raises Buy $44.00 $35.00 James Yaro Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $39.00 $34.00 James Yaro Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $34.00 $30.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $42.00 $36.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $34.00 $33.00 Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $35.00 $36.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $40.00 $38.00 Matthew Galinko Maxim Group Announces Buy $40.00 - Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Raises Buy $36.00 $25.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Galaxy Digital. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Galaxy Digital compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Galaxy Digital's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Galaxy Digital's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Galaxy Digital Better

Galaxy Digital Inc is engaged in digital assets and data center infrastructure, delivering solutions that accelerate progress in finance and artificial intelligence. Its digital assets platform offers institutional access to trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology. The company invest in and operate cutting-edge data center infrastructure to power AI and high-performance computing, meeting the growing demand for scalable energy and compute solutions in the U.S. It has three operating business segments, Digital Assets and Data Centers, along with a Treasury & Corporate segment.

Galaxy Digital: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Galaxy Digital faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.49% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Galaxy Digital's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.17%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.96%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.16%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.6, Galaxy Digital faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

