Forecasting The Future: 10 Analyst Projections For Galaxy Digital

Ratings for Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY) were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Galaxy Digital, presenting an average target of $37.9, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. Marking an increase of 13.54%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $33.38.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Galaxy Digital is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Raises Buy $44.00 $35.00 James Yaro Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $39.00 $34.00 James Yaro Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $34.00 $30.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $42.00 $36.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $34.00 $33.00 Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $35.00 $36.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $40.00 $38.00 Matthew Galinko Maxim Group Announces Buy $40.00 - Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Raises Buy $36.00 $25.00 Jonathan Petersen Jefferies Announces Buy $35.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Galaxy Digital. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Galaxy Digital compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Galaxy Digital's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Galaxy Digital's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Galaxy Digital Better

Galaxy Digital Inc is engaged in digital assets and data center infrastructure, delivering solutions that accelerate progress in finance and artificial intelligence. Its digital assets platform offers institutional access to trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology. The company invest in and operate cutting-edge data center infrastructure to power AI and high-performance computing, meeting the growing demand for scalable energy and compute solutions in the U.S. It has three operating business segments, Digital Assets and Data Centers, along with a Treasury & Corporate segment.

Galaxy Digital's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Galaxy Digital faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.49% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Galaxy Digital's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.17%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Galaxy Digital's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.96%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Galaxy Digital's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Galaxy Digital's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.6. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

