Talen Energy Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $452.8, along with a high estimate of $576.00 and a low estimate of $418.00. Observing a 13.45% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $399.12.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Talen Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Overweight $442.00 $432.00 Angie Storozynski Seaport Global Raises Buy $496.00 $424.00 Andrew Weisel Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $418.00 - Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $440.00 $418.00 James West Melius Research Raises Buy $576.00 $427.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $430.00 $330.00 Durgesh Chopra Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $450.00 $410.00 James West Melius Research Announces Buy $427.00 - Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $418.00 $353.00 William Appicelli UBS Raises Buy $431.00 $399.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Talen Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Talen Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Talen Energy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Talen Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Talen Energy Better

Talen Energy Corp is an independent power producer and energy infrastructure company. The company owns and operates approximately 10.7 gigawatts of power infrastructure in the United States. The group produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale U.S. power markets, including PJM and WECC, with its generation fleet located in the Mid-Atlantic and Montana.

Talen Energy: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Talen Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.93%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Talen Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.86%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Talen Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.94%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.23%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.46.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

