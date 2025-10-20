Deep Dive Into NewAmsterdam Pharma Co Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on NewAmsterdam Pharma Co (NASDAQ:NAMS), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $46.5, with a high estimate of $52.00 and a low estimate of $39.00. Marking an increase of 16.25%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $40.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of NewAmsterdam Pharma Co among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $52.00 - Geoff Meacham Citigroup Raises Buy $50.00 $42.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $45.00 - Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Raises Outperform $39.00 $38.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to NewAmsterdam Pharma Co. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to NewAmsterdam Pharma Co. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of NewAmsterdam Pharma Co compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of NewAmsterdam Pharma Co compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for NewAmsterdam Pharma Co's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of NewAmsterdam Pharma Co's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on NewAmsterdam Pharma Co analyst ratings.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma Co

NewAmsterdam Pharma Co NV is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been adequate or well tolerated. Its product, obicetrapib, is a next-generation, oral, low-dose CETP inhibitor that is developed to potentially overcome the limitations of current LDL-C lowering treatments.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Co: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: NewAmsterdam Pharma Co displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 740.06%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: NewAmsterdam Pharma Co's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -90.7%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): NewAmsterdam Pharma Co's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.13%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: NewAmsterdam Pharma Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.0, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.