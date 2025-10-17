12 Analysts Assess McGraw Hill: What You Need To Know

Ratings for McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH) were provided by 12 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 6 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $20.58, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. A decline of 4.28% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

The standing of McGraw Hill among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Koenig Macquarie Maintains Outperform $19.00 $19.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Outperform $25.00 $24.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Announces Outperform $19.00 - Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Announces Outperform $24.00 - Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Announces Buy $19.00 - David Karnovsky JP Morgan Announces Overweight $21.00 - George Tong Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $27.00 - Faiza Alwy Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $18.00 - Joshua Chan UBS Announces Neutral $15.00 - Ryan MacDonald Needham Announces Buy $19.00 - Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $20.00 - Jeffrey Meuler Baird Announces Outperform $21.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to McGraw Hill. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of McGraw Hill compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

McGraw Hill Inc is a provider of information solutions for education across K-12 to higher education and through professional learning. The business is comprised of four reportable segments: K-12 provides end-to-end core, supplemental and intervention curricula to support the needs of U.S. K-12 schools; Higher Education provides students, instructors and institutions with adaptive digital learning solutions and content, and instructional materials; Global Professional provides students, institutions and professionals with comprehensive medical and engineering learning solutions; and International provides comprehensive digital and print solutions in more than 100 countries and more than 80 languages outside of the United States.

McGraw Hill: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: McGraw Hill's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.44%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: McGraw Hill's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.09%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.18%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.01%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 11.49, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

