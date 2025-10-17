24 Analysts Have This To Say About Maplebear

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 24 analysts have published ratings on Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 5 11 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 1 0 3M Ago 5 3 5 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $55.12, a high estimate of $67.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Experiencing a 0.04% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $55.14.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Maplebear by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Colantuoni Jefferies Lowers Hold $43.00 $55.00 Taylor Manley Guggenheim Announces Neutral $40.00 - Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $47.00 $57.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Lowers Outperform $50.00 $60.00 Lloyd Walmsley Mizuho Announces Neutral $45.00 - Jake Fuller BTIG Maintains Neutral $55.00 $55.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $56.00 $64.00 Jake Fuller BTIG Lowers Buy $55.00 $58.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $57.00 $55.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Lowers Outperform $60.00 $65.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Underperform $42.00 $55.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $48.00 $45.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Hold $55.00 $50.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Neutral $55.00 $46.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $65.00 $57.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $55.00 $47.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $60.00 $55.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $64.00 $55.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Announces Buy $67.00 - Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $65.00 $61.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $58.00 $53.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $66.00 $56.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $55.00 $54.00 Nikhil Devnani Bernstein Raises Outperform $60.00 $55.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Maplebear. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Maplebear compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Maplebear's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Maplebear's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Maplebear

Maplebear (Instacart) is a grocery-focused delivery marketplace that connects national and regional grocers with consumers and couriers, and consumers with their favorite stores. Its app provides on-demand convenience for consumers, allows couriers to earn income, and helps grocers to scale their business through digital channels. The marketplace gathers valuable consumer behavior data, attracting consumer-packaged-goods advertisers that seek to reach consumers at the point of purchase. With approximately 600,000 shoppers and 1,800 retail partners, Instacart delivers to about 98% of households in the United States and Canada.

Maplebear: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Maplebear's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.06%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.47%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Maplebear's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.52%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Maplebear's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.61% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Maplebear's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

