Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Sphere Entertainment

Ratings for Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $66.0, a high estimate of $78.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. This current average reflects an increase of 11.49% from the previous average price target of $59.20.

A clear picture of Sphere Entertainment's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Curry Baker Guggenheim Raises Buy $78.00 $76.00 David Karnovsky JP Morgan Raises Overweight $68.00 $60.00 Stephen Laszczyk Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $68.00 $50.00 Curry Baker Guggenheim Raises Buy $76.00 $75.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $40.00 $35.00

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sphere Entertainment. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sphere Entertainment compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Sphere Entertainment compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Sphere Entertainment's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Sphere Entertainment Co is a live entertainment and media company. The firm creates, writes, casts, produces, and tours shows and events. The group has two reportable segments which includeSphere and MSG Networks. Sphere is a next-generation entertainment medium, and MSG Networks operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, as well as a direct-to-consumer (DTC) and authenticated streaming product.

Sphere Entertainment: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Sphere Entertainment displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.4%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Sphere Entertainment's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 53.71% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.81%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sphere Entertainment's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.51%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Sphere Entertainment's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.44.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

