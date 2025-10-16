Assessing TeraWulf: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for TeraWulf, revealing an average target of $14.7, a high estimate of $21.50, and a low estimate of $10.50. This current average reflects an increase of 44.12% from the previous average price target of $10.20.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive TeraWulf is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Raises Buy $20.00 $14.50 Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Raises Buy $14.50 $12.00 Darren Aftahi Roth Capital Raises Buy $21.50 $14.00 Mike Grondahl Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $15.00 $12.00 Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Raises Buy $12.00 $10.50 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $14.00 $11.00 Nick Giles B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $14.00 $8.00 Darren Aftahi Roth Capital Raises Buy $12.50 $7.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $13.00 $7.00 Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Raises Buy $10.50 $6.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to TeraWulf. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TeraWulf compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for TeraWulf's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of TeraWulf's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering TeraWulf: A Closer Look

TeraWulf Inc is a digital asset technology company that is engaged in digital infrastructure and sustainable energy development. It is involved in supporting environmentally conscious bitcoin mining operations by developing and operating facilities within the United States. The company's bitcoin mining facilities are powered by clean, affordable, and reliable energy sources. Its primary source of revenue stems from the mining of bitcoin conducted at the company's mining facility sites. Additionally, the company occasionally generates revenue through the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities.

A Deep Dive into TeraWulf's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: TeraWulf displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 33.91%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -38.56%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): TeraWulf's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -11.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): TeraWulf's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.15%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: TeraWulf's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.03. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

