7 Analysts Assess Canadian Solar: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 1 1 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $11.14, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. Highlighting a 4.3% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $11.64.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Canadian Solar among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Underweight $9.00 $8.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $10.00 $9.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Underweight $8.00 $7.00 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Buy $15.00 $17.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $10.00 $11.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $15.00 $17.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Lowers Neutral $11.00 $12.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Canadian Solar. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Canadian Solar compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Canadian Solar's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Canadian Solar's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Canadian Solar: A Closer Look

Canadian Solar Inc is a Canadian solar technology and renewable energy company. It is a manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, a provider of battery energy storage solutions, and a developer of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects.. It operates through two business segments CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy segment. The CSI Solar segment focused on solar modules and battery energy storage manufacturing and products. Its Recurrent segment focused on utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage project development and operation. Key revenue is generated from CSI Solar segment.

Financial Insights: Canadian Solar

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Canadian Solar displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.57%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Canadian Solar's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.42%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.26%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.05%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Canadian Solar's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.5. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

