Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Almonty Indus

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Almonty Indus (NASDAQ:ALM) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $9.25, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. This current average has increased by 32.14% from the previous average price target of $7.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Almonty Indus by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ian Zaffino Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $12.00 $7.00 Griffin Bryan DA Davidson Raises Buy $11.00 $7.00 Ian Zaffino Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $7.00 - Griffin Bryan DA Davidson Announces Buy $7.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Almonty Indus. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Almonty Indus compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Almonty Indus's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Almonty Indus's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Almonty Indus's Background

Almonty Industries Inc is engaged in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos tungsten mine located near Salamanca, Spain - the Los Santos Mine, the processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine in Covilha, Castelo Branco, Portugal - the Panasqueira Mine, the evaluation of its Valtreixal tin and tungsten mine project located in Western Spain in the province of Zamora - the Valtreixal Mine, as well as the exploration and evaluation of its Sangdong tungsten mine project located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea - the Sangdong Mine.

Breaking Down Almonty Indus's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Almonty Indus faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -9.4% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Almonty Indus's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -809.36%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Almonty Indus's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -407.6%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Almonty Indus's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -19.58%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Almonty Indus's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 18.42. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

