10 Analysts Assess KinderCare Learning: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 10 analysts have released ratings for KinderCare Learning (NYSE:KLC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $12.0, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 34.92%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive KinderCare Learning. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Tong Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $6.00 $20.00 Joshua Chan UBS Lowers Buy $10.00 $11.00 Joshua Chan UBS Lowers Buy $11.00 $20.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $14.00 $15.00 Andrew Steinerman JP Morgan Announces Neutral $10.00 - George Tong Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $20.00 $23.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $12.00 $18.00 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Lowers Outperform $13.00 $20.00 Manav Patnaik Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $9.00 $20.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $15.00 $19.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to KinderCare Learning. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to KinderCare Learning. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of KinderCare Learning compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of KinderCare Learning compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of KinderCare Learning's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into KinderCare Learning's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on KinderCare Learning analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About KinderCare Learning

KinderCare Learning Companies Inc is a private provider of early childhood education and care services (ECE) in the United States. It serves children ranging from 6 weeks to 12 years of age across its market footprint of around 1,480 early childhood education centers with a capacity of more than 194,000 children and contracts for more than 650 before- and after-school sites located in 40 states and the District of Columbia. Its segment derives revenue from providing early childhood education and care services at centers and before- and after-school sites.

A Deep Dive into KinderCare Learning's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining KinderCare Learning's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.48% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: KinderCare Learning's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.51%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): KinderCare Learning's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.27% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): KinderCare Learning's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.03%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, KinderCare Learning faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.