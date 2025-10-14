The Analyst Verdict: Lineage In The Eyes Of 19 Experts

In the preceding three months, 19 analysts have released ratings for Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 9 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 1 0 2M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 2 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $47.53, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 10.13%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Lineage's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $41.00 $45.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $44.00 $45.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $43.00 $44.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $46.00 $50.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $45.00 $43.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Overweight $51.00 $52.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $43.00 $50.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $43.00 $49.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $43.00 $48.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Lowers Buy $53.00 $60.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $51.00 $64.00 Nicholas Thillman Baird Lowers Outperform $51.00 $64.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $50.00 $57.00 Joshua Dennerlein B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $42.00 $47.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $45.00 $59.00 Alex Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $55.00 $60.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $45.00 $49.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Overweight $52.00 $59.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Lineage. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Lineage compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Lineage's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Lineage's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Lineage's Background

Lineage Inc is a temperature-controlled warehouse real estate investment trust. It operates an interconnected global temperature-controlled warehouse network, comprising approximately millions of square feet across several warehouses predominantly located in densely populated critical-distribution markets across North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company's reportable segments are Global Warehousing, which utilizes the company's industrial real estate properties to provide temperature-controlled warehousing services to its customers, and Global Integrated Solutions, which complements Global Warehousing with specialized cold-chain services. Maximum revenue is generated from the Global Warehousing segment. Geographically, the company derives its key revenue from the United States.

A Deep Dive into Lineage's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Lineage's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.9%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Lineage's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.44%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lineage's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lineage's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Lineage's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

