Breaking Down Ardent Health: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $17.75, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 15.48% lower than the prior average price target of $21.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Ardent Health by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Fidel Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $19.00 - A.J. Rice UBS Announces Buy $17.00 - Benjamin Rossi JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $15.00 $18.00 Matthew Gillmor Keybanc Lowers Overweight $20.00 $24.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ardent Health. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Ardent Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Ardent Health's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Ardent Health's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Ardent Health: A Closer Look

Ardent Health Inc is a provider of healthcare in growing mid-sized urban communities across the U.S. With a focus on people and investments in services and technologies, Ardent is passionate about making healthcare easier to access.

Ardent Health: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ardent Health's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.85% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ardent Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.43%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ardent Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.0%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ardent Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.47%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, Ardent Health adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

