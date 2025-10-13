What Analysts Are Saying About Atlas Energy Solutions Stock

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $12.92, a high estimate of $14.50, and a low estimate of $11.00. This current average represents a 9.33% decrease from the previous average price target of $14.25.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Atlas Energy Solutions by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Derek Podhaizer Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $11.00 $12.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $13.00 $16.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Neutral $11.00 $12.00 Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $14.00 $16.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $14.00 $14.50 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $14.50 $15.00

Key Insights:

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Atlas Energy Solutions's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Atlas Energy Solutions: A Closer Look

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, the most active oil and natural gas basin in North America. Proppant is necessary to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells. One hundred percent of its sand reserves are located in Winkler and Ward Counties, Texas, within the Permian Basin, and its operations consist of proppant production and processing facilities, including two facilities near Kermit, Texas, and a third facility near Monahans, Texas.

Understanding the Numbers: Atlas Energy Solutions's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Atlas Energy Solutions showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.4% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.93%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atlas Energy Solutions's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Atlas Energy Solutions's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.24%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Atlas Energy Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.43, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

