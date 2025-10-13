Assessing GE HealthCare Techs: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on GE HealthCare Techs (NASDAQ:GEHC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for GE HealthCare Techs, presenting an average target of $85.0, a high estimate of $93.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.02%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive GE HealthCare Techs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $89.00 $87.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $86.00 - Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Neutral $83.00 $93.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $93.00 $89.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $74.00 $78.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to GE HealthCare Techs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of GE HealthCare Techs compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of GE HealthCare Techs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for GE HealthCare Techs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of GE HealthCare Techs's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About GE HealthCare Techs

GE HealthCare Technologies is a leading medical technology firm with leading market share in imaging and ultrasound equipment. The company reports four major segments: imaging (45% of revenue), advanced visualization solutions (26%), patient care solutions (16%), and pharmaceutical diagnostics (13%). The company's sales are geographically diverse, with the United States, EMEA, China, and the rest of the world accounting for 46%, 26%, 12%, and 17% respectively. We estimate approximately half of its revenue is recurring, which consists of servicing (about one third of revenue), pharmaceutical diagnostics (about 10%-15%), and digital solutions (just over 5%).

GE HealthCare Techs: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, GE HealthCare Techs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.45% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.71%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): GE HealthCare Techs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.14% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): GE HealthCare Techs's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.41%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.1, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

