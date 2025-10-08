Breaking Down Draganfly: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $8.75, with a high estimate of $14.00 and a low estimate of $6.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $6.12, the current average has increased by 42.97%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Draganfly. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $14.00 $9.00 Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $9.00 $6.00 Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00 Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $6.00 $3.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Draganfly. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Draganfly. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Draganfly compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Draganfly compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Draganfly's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Draganfly's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Draganfly analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Draganfly: A Closer Look

Draganfly Inc is a Canada based company. It is engaged in the provision of engineering services and the manufacture of commercial unmanned vehicle systems and software. The company operates in Canada, the United States, and Internationally. The three segments are Drones, Vital (Vital Intelligence), and Corporate. The Drones segment derives its revenue from products and services related to the sale of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). The Vital segment derives its revenue from the sale of products that measure vitals to help detect symptoms from large groups of people from a distance. The Corporate segment includes all costs not directly associated with the Drone and Vital segments. It generates majority of its revenue from Drones segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Draganfly

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Draganfly's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 22.06% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -225.13%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Draganfly's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -38.93%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Draganfly's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -26.93%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, Draganfly adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.