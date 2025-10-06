4 Analysts Have This To Say About American Integrity

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of American Integrity (NYSE:AII) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $24.75, with a high estimate of $27.00 and a low estimate of $22.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 13.79% increase from the previous average price target of $21.75.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive American Integrity. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas McJoynt-Griffith Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $26.00 $23.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $27.00 $22.00 C. Gregory Peters Raymond James Raises Outperform $24.00 $22.00 C. Gregory Peters Raymond James Raises Outperform $22.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to American Integrity. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of American Integrity compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of American Integrity compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for American Integrity's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of American Integrity's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About American Integrity

American Integrity Insurance Group Inc is engaged in the property and casualty insurance business. It provides personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners as well as coverage for vacant dwellings and investment properties, predominantly in Florida. The Company's property and casualty insurance is currently offered in Florida, South Carolina, and Georgia.

American Integrity's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining American Integrity's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 60.62% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: American Integrity's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 36.91%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Integrity's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.27%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Integrity's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.02% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, American Integrity adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

