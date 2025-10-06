Analyst Expectations For Skyward Specialty's Future

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Skyward Specialty (NASDAQ:SKWD), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Skyward Specialty, presenting an average target of $61.0, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 1.61% lower than the prior average price target of $62.00.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Skyward Specialty by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Farnam Janney Montgomery Scott Announces Buy $60.00 - Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $55.00 $52.00 Matthew J. Carletti JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $70.00 $65.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $59.00 $69.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Skyward Specialty. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Skyward Specialty compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Skyward Specialty's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Skyward Specialty

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is a specialty insurance company that delivers commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The firm has one reportable segment through which it offers a broad array of insurance coverages to several market niches. It operates multiple lines of business, including general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident, health, property, surety, and workers' compensation.

Skyward Specialty: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Skyward Specialty's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.69%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Skyward Specialty's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.44% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.93%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.13.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

