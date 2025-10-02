Demystifying Taysha Gene Therapies: Insights From 6 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $10.33, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. This current average has increased by 21.53% from the previous average price target of $8.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Taysha Gene Therapies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jack Allen Baird Raises Outperform $12.00 $7.00 Gil Blum Needham Raises Buy $10.00 $8.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $8.00 $7.50 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $14.00 $11.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Raises Buy $10.00 $9.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Announces Buy $8.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Taysha Gene Therapies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Taysha Gene Therapies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Taysha Gene Therapies compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Taysha Gene Therapies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Taysha Gene Therapies's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Taysha Gene Therapies Better

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc is a patient-centric gene therapy company to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the CNS in both rare and large patient populations. The company develops and commercializes transformative gene therapy treatments. Its product pipeline includes, TSHA-102 which is a is a self-complementary intrathecally delivered AAV9 gene transfer therapy in clinical evaluation for Rett syndrome.

Taysha Gene Therapies: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Taysha Gene Therapies's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 78.6% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Taysha Gene Therapies's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1353.58%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Taysha Gene Therapies's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -17.7%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Taysha Gene Therapies's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -11.4%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Taysha Gene Therapies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.24, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

